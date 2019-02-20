It is very easy to be distracted and focus on the wrong questions, let us be careful. A key element of our constitutional system is the judiciary-legislative-executive balance. We need to keep the balance intact. Part of that balance is the approval and control of the funding for government by the legislature. Another part of the balance relies on the judicial that operates independently of the other two branches.
When we discuss border security and the methods used, we must be careful not to work contrary to our core system. Several methods discussed for control of the border suggest a shift in power in the direction of the executive branch. That shift could damage the balance that has existed throughout our history. The techniques to attain border security may be important, but care must be taken to not harm the larger system. Our Republican leaders must lead this effort.
Mike Ullery
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.