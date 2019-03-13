77 million dollars of drugs just came across the Mexico/US border confirming the need for a wall. Well, so what if that crossing took place in the Atlantic Ocean and ended in a landing at New York City/Newark port? So what if most of the illegal residents are people who came into the US legally and overstayed their visa? So what if a whole bunch of people come in on ships landing on the West or East Coast? So what if most of the terrorists are crossing over from Canada? This is a national emergency that must be stopped with building a wall that gets billions of dollar more expensive every time the president asks for money. Let's be sure we take money away from Medicaid and education. Can't have those deadbeats surviving and knowing what is happening to them. Gotta pay those CEOs more money and make sure the Trumps are getting all they can while the getting is good.
Bette E Richards
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.