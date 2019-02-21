The silence was deafening but spoke volumes when Mike Pence greeted the world leaders attending the Munich Security Conference last week on behalf of President Trump. The scorn for the United States was palpable. And why shouldn’t it be? After all, Our President has demeaned and insulted many countries and most world leaders, friends and foes alike (with the exception of Vladimir Putin, Mohammad Bin Salman, and more recently Kim Jong Un).
His lie count since taking office now exceeds 8000; a clear message the US will be dishonest. He has abolished or threatened to abolish all US involvement in every economic, political or military alliance which we previously honored; any dealings with the US, past or present are not worth the paper they are written on, or at best questionable. There is one certainty however; Trump has reshaped the global image of America to an uncaring, untrustworthy, unlikeable world citizen.
Tim Wright
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.