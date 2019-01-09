Dear Donald: Nancy, Chuck, and I (with the help of Vladimir) were sitting around talking about your wall problem and we appreciate that you would like to ‘Make America Great’ and we came up with the following suggestions. Use your bully pulpit to get Congress and the American people to part with 5.8 Billion dollars and use it to: improve our education system, fix our infrastructure (roads, airports, electric grid, etc.) with innovative employment programs and incentives, fix health care by converting to single payer, get the troops home with a well thought out withdrawal and give our vets educational grants and employment opportunities, create a civilian corps with a requirement for young people to serve their country and job training programs for those workers who lack modern skills. Do something positive for our citizens and immigrants. Americans deserve it. We don’t need a wall; we need opportunity. We might even ‘like‘ you in 2020.
Eugene Kupferman
Oro Valley
