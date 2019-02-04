Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have once again successfully led the Democratic Party down the lonely road against immigration reform. Their unwillingness to negotiate with the president over substantial improvements in border security makes me wonder if the democrats really want immigration reform or is the status quo good enough for them?
Americans by and large support improved border security and true immigration reform; but year after year nothing gets done. The can gets kicked down the road and Americans wait again. I stand with our president and his attempt to get moving on border security and true immigration reform. I’m appalled that some republicans and moderate democrats are hiding and hoping the whole thing blows over.
Senators and congressmen were elected to be the voice of those who voted for them. When you let your party leaders dictate to you how to vote; you have failed yourself and those who you promised to serve.
Robert Guth
Foothills
