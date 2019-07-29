Everyone should have access to high quality affordable healthcare that, regardless of their ailment, will not bankrupt them or refuse them treatment. Shouldn't the people of this country get the same quality healthcare their elected representatives get? Why doesn’t every state have the same range of health plans available that are available to members of Congress? Needless to say this doesn’t have to do with state’s rights. This is not a partisan issue. If the members of Congress try to say it is, then they should be comfortable being required to get whatever insurance is available to everyone else in their own states. I guarantee we’d see a change in insurance availability in many states were this to occur. Furthermore, without the sweetheart plans they are used to, perhaps this would force them to see what most American do—that they need to do something about the poorly regulated broken system we have. They can start by requiring financial transparency in the healthcare industry.
Henry Wallace
Foothills
