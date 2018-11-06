I visited Chaco Canyon a week ago and heard a remarkable park ranger tell a version of their creation story circa 1000 AD. The people were on a journey "into the light" when acrimony broke out. After some discussion, they concluded they all had to decide, and they chose to continue "into the light." They also concluded that in order to make it they needed three things: patience, tolerance and understanding.
When I was growing up, I, too, learned three things: faith, hope and love. I have faith in systems theory that says it gets worse before it gets better. I have hope in the next great generation that seems to come every 80 years — the millennials (Revolutionary War, Civil War, WWII). And since research says we are genetically predisposed to be liberal and/or conservative, we are reminded we all need each other for survival. I love that — and you — even though I can feel scared and angry.
Kevin Thorson
Midtown
