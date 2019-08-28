While surfing the Internet this week I came across a most interesting term: Malignant Narcissist.
Malignant narcissism is a psychological syndrome comprising of an extreme mix of narcissism - antisocial personality disorder – aggression - and - sadism. Often grandiose and always ready to raise hostility levels - the malignant narcissist undermines organizations in which they are involved and dehumanizes the people with whom they associate.
Now – not being a Clinical Psychologist I can’t attribute these characters to anyone person or persons I know or even have heard of – but – it sure explains a lot of what is happening in the world today.
That being said - should a Malignant Narcissist be a Head-of-State or a Leader of a Global Community of Nations – that “undermining of organization” will be extreme and far reaching – negatively impacting future generations to come.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.