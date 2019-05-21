I just waited 70 minutes in line to cross the border in Nogales -- around noon in the middle of the week, when the wait is normally much less. The problem -- only two of the four processing lines were open. Meanwhile, two officers manned the entrance gate, and at least four others were walking about or observing operations.
Then 25 miles north on I-19 I waited again at the Border Patrol Inspection Station. Only two of the three lanes were open. One agent was at each line, one agent and a drug sniffing dog were checking both lines of cars, and four agents were standing at the curb chatting and watching. As I pulled away I saw at least another ten agents in a clear sided tent, probably having lunch in the break room.
We have a management not a manpower crisis at the border. If more troops are sent to help, we need officers with proven competence in managing manpower and operations. That sure is lacking now.
Gary Hammond
Catalina
