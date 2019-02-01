With Russian trolls having shifted our Presidential Election in The President’s favor and with their having spread a campaign of disinformation concerning Mr. Mueller’s Investigation by leaking sensitive information concerning The Russian Company - Concord Management – it is not a stretch of the imagination to believe that these same trolls could be waging a much more insidious type of warfare.
What if Russian Trolls were to propagate the myth that Childhood Vaccinations are “dangerous?” What if voters in Oregon and Washington State were to allow parents to choose whether to have their children vaccinated? What if other states were to follow suit and a pandemic were to ensue?
A Measles Epidemic now rages in both Oregon and Washington State.
Time to take heed.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.