Voters in NY have just elected to congress a woman who is the epitome of the type of brain dead products being turned out by our University's, and the "dumb as a box of rocks" Voters who put her there. This is the latest in a series of Voter stupidity that illustrates the urgent need for a competency/ knowledge requirement to indicate a Voters ability to make an informed/ studied decision as to a Candidate's qualifications to perform the job they are seeking.
We require at least some knowledge of the Constitution to become a U. S. Citizen. A voter should be required to show some common sense/ knowledge of issues in order to vote!
Jerry Hutchison
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.