I have been scouring The Star since Sunday looking for any coverage of the Tucson March for Life on Saturday 1-19. Did I miss your pictures and news story on this significant event in our city and across the country? Almost a million people marched in Washington DC. Hundreds gathered at St. Augustine Cathedral downtown Tucson to participate. Many cities across the nation hosted the March for Life. This was a peaceful protest against the killing of over one million innocent human beings being brutally murdered every year. With abortion being the number ONE cause of death in the US, I would expect the Star to report such a newsworthy event. What a disappointment.
AM Standley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.