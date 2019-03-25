Knowing that Putin plays a long game, connecting the dots from todays article about Marine Corps readiness and Putin's plans was easy. The real purpose of the hysterical, Chicken Little "the sky is falling" on the Mexican Border was not just smoke and mirrors intended to bore our military to death, but equally to render them less then ready to defend this country, should that be necessary. Putin must be so proud.
We are experiencing more shiny object psychology. General Neller notes that damage from year old hurricanes at the premier Marine Corps base, Camp LeJeune has yet to be repaired, because there is no funding available, in spite of the engorged military budget passed last year. That is curious. Where did all that money go?
Virginia Gethmann
Northeast side
