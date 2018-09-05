Re: the Aug. 31 column "Democracy building leads to endless foreign meddling."
Columnist Rachel Marsden, in her attempt to blame democracies, is absolutely right. The democratic process is just that — a process — which requires some fundamental understanding of what democracy is.
However, her examples are fraught with bad errors: Ukraine is a classic one. What happened in Ukraine was not interference from the West. It was interference from Russia, which supported a crooked Yanukovych. He was not legitimately elected (and a legitimately elected government?). Why does Marsden not discuss the likes of Paul Manafort, who was paid millions of dollars to prop up Yanukovych and to discredit the will of the Ukrainian people that wanted a democracy — which did exist but was stifled by the communist regime?
The people had enough and did demand a new “democratic” election and who “democratically” chose Yushchenko (who almost died by Russian poisoning). Is it morally justified to “meddle” in tyrannical systems, which stifle the lives of millions of their citizens? Yes! Since Marsden's Ukrainian analysis is flawed, the one must question any and all of her remaining logic.
Igor Borisevich
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.