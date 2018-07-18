Re: the July 18 column "Critics of Trump-Putin summit are missing the point."
Rachel Marsden’s equivocation of the disastrous Trump news conference in front of the world is a classic of doublespeak and conveniently ignorant of history. Quite an education for me, a lifelong Republican, to see conservative values spelled out in such terms as “border control” as rationale for imprisoning children; the virtue of “cultural cohesion”, meaning racism and cultural intolerance; and “traditional gender norms” as euphemism for the subjugation of women and homophobia.
She seems unaware of the Russian annexation of Crimea, and the murder of 298 innocents aboard Malaysian Air MH17, also by Russians invading Ukrainian territory. After many years on the front lines of the Cold War, I maintain a wary respect for the extent of Russian brutality and subterfuge. But as I grow older, more compassionate, and perhaps wiser, I’m rapidly losing my respect for the Republican Party and its "values" as taught to me by Ms. Marsden.
Mark Cochran
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.