Re: the July 18 column "Critics of Trump-Putin summit are missing the point."
Being interested in the conservative view I attempted to read this column. I could not make it past the second paragraph. In it, columnist Rachel Marsden presumes to state the liberal position. While there are possibly a few liberals who think the way she describes, there are not many (I don't know any).
This approach is commonly employed by right-wing hate radio and it makes their arguments irrelevant. I'd prefer that you didn't run columns that take this approach, regardless of their political bent. Please, no more Sean Hannity wannabees.
Steven Brown
Midtown
