Marsha Blackburn, newly-elected Senator from Tennessee, when asked by a Fox News Host about what can be done about the incidents like the latest mass shooting in Florida, said: "What we do is say how do we make certain that we protect the Second Amendment and protect our citizens. We have already done that in this country." I couldn't believe that she mentioned the protection of the Second Amendment ahead of the protection of our citizens. But then I checked her NRA approval rating: 93%.
Blackburn's priority is disturbing and appalling: Protect the Second Amendment first, protect our citizens second. This from a newly-elected Senator. But she is right on one count. When she comments that "we have already done that in this country," she is absolutely right. It is her NRA-loving, feckless, greedy Republican colleagues in Congress who have always considered the Second Amendment much more important than American lives , or else they would have passed gun-control legislation long before now.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
