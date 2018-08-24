I agree with Meghan McCain in that Martha McSally was disgraceful for not supporting National Defense Authorization Act named for John McCain.
John McCain is an American hero period. McSally does not compare to the service John McMain has given for America, both in the military and the congress.
How small and punitive can they be (McSally and Trump) to intentionally offend McCain and his family and most Americans by making obvios efforts to omit John McCain who was named in honor for this Act.
I hope Americans can see that when voting time is here.
Pat Manion
Midtown
