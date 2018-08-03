The article criticizing Martha McSally for voting on accurate economic terms for heath care reform is typical for Democrats. We could have had sensible health care reform in 2009. The French system is a good model for this country as it has the highest satisfaction in Europe with patients who have actually used it.
Instead, we got a plan written by insurance company lobbyists that did not take into account normal people's behavior.
Of course it costs more to care from an older person. Obamacare was supposed to shift money from the young to the old and poor. But the Democrats never had the guts to force employer health plans to abide by those rules. They knew they would have lost the unions if they had tried. Real reform requires that we accept normal people's incentives.
Michael Kennedy
Northwest side
