I listened to a community call yesterday with Senator McSally. I have rarely heard such a stream of nonsense. She claimed that the US is a leader in climate change action, that unaccompanied minors are drug smugglers (this is why we need a wall), seemed to simultaneously defend her vote to kill the mandate, but somehow at the same time wanting to cover people with pre-existing conditions with free market solutions, similar with lower drug prices (her plan seemed to be a phone app to comparison shop for drugs in place of the current law), and perhaps most laughably claimed to want people safe from guns while doing nothing to actually limit possession of weapons of war in the hands of maniacs.
Loves Trump.
She has no ideas, no purpose, other than to stay in DC.
I sincerely support her in staying there, just not with my vote.
Leo Masursky
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.