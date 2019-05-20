Martha McSally suffers from a serious malady she contracted in the House of Representatives. As a representative she feverishly yearned to destroy the patient protections provided by the Affordable Care Act. Those protections are what allow those with preexisting conditions to buy insurance coverage and permit parents to keep their under-26 children on their policies.
Now that she is a vulnerable appointed Senator, McSally is in the classic denial phase. She dodges the media’s questions and refuses to answer letters from constituents like me. Why? Because she and the rest of the GOP are still gripped by that anti-ACA fever. They are working hard to remove these patient protections and have no plan to replace them.
Thanks to the GOP, the clock is ticking in the courts. McSally’s fever may soon be our nightmare.
David Shannon
Midtown
