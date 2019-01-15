It looks like some states are in fact serious about protecting children in schools. "The Maryland judiciary fielded 302 requests to remove firearms from individuals over the first three months of the state’s “red flag” gun safety law — including five cases involving threats against schools." Montgomery County Sheriff Darrin Popkin said, "he could not provide details about the cases, but five involved schools and four concerned “significant threats” against schools. “Firearms were seized in each one of those cases,” Maryland's law allows law enforcement officials, mental health providers, certain family members and intimate partners to petition a court to restrict firearms access. Not every request is granted because there are fair and impartial hearings that protect our due process. Eight states have passed similar laws but Arizona is not one of them. Why? Every organization including our educators, law enforcement, prosecutors and those who advocate for the health and safety of children should be demanding a "Red Flag" law in our state. It is the right thing to do.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.