Is mass murder in the United States inevitable? If past history is an indicator of the future, the answer is yes. If recent history is an indicator the perpetrator will likely be a troubled kid in high school or college, or a person imbued with extremist philosophy generated and enhanced by social media.
The question I have is, who really needs an automatic or semi-automatic weapon? Yes, have a right to bare arms, but is there a right to have weapons that can create mass murder? Yes, have freedom of speech, but not media sites that promotes and insights violence. Finally, since most severe mental illness manifest itself 16 to 25, should age limits be imposed on gun ownership?
I was in Christchurch a week before the shooting. The terrorist action was a shock. But knowing New Zealanders, it was no surprise how the prime minister, government and people reacted to this most abhorrent act.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
