Re: the August 25 article "'Red flag' laws will help seize guns, not protect us."
Hoffman's editorial against Red 'flag laws is another diatribe against legislation that may save lives. It seems evident that there are some people who should not have guns in their possession. Jared Laughner, Seung-Hui Cho, and Adam Lanza come immediately to mind. Most people who knew these individuals knew they were severely mentally ill. It is very possible if the means were available, the family of these individuals might have stepped forward to remove guns from their possession.
Hoffman is fearful of "gun confiscation." By this, I think he means that the courts would be flooded by people seeking to remove guns from anyone for any reason. Stand by the Second Amendment. Let nothing infringe on the right to bear arms. In the name of the Second Amendment let people like Jared Laughner access to gun ownership. This blind hard-line approach can only continue the senseless killing of innocent people.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.