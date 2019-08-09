In-as-much-as it is highly unlikely that there will be any new laws enacted that would in any way restrict the ownership of high capacity guns/rifles, I propose that there be a law enacted that any non-military or non-police agency purchase of body armor must be reported to the FBI/ATF/local police agencies.
As far as I know, the "body armor industry" lobbying group does not have control of the various Federal and State legislatures.
Randy Garmon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.