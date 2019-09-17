While we continue to argue about how to stop mass shootings in this country and the affordability of universal health care, other countries have found simple solutions to these divisive issues. Less than two weeks after Australia suffered the Port Author massacre of 1996, they enacted tighter controls almost prohibiting the purchase of automatic and semiautomatic assault rifles. Over the seventeen years prior to this massacre, Australia suffered 13 fatal mass shootings. In the 23 years since they agreed on these tighter controls, Australia has not experienced a single gun-related mass killing. Common sense would say there is a simple way to stop mass shootings in this country, and it is not through better mental health care or more thorough background checks. And why do so many complain that we can’t afford Universal health care in this country? Out of 50 highly developed nations, the United States of America is the only country that doesn’t offer universal healthcare. How can all of these other countries afford it?
KENNETH COHN
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.