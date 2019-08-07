Sunday, I hadn't turned the TV on all day and was slammed with the evening news. My daughter called to advise that none of the family or their friends were in the Dayton (NOT Toledo) Oregon District at the time of the massacre. I hope these families in Dayton and El Paso (NOT Houstion, Mr. Biden) find the strength to piece together their shattered lives. They should send the funeral bills to the White Supremacists, the NRA and Congress for their duplicity in all this mayhem. The POTUS thinks there are good and bad people in these groups. It's a shame these homeland terrorists, the “talking heads” and the media, give such sensational coverage to these abominations. Minimizing these events is an old tactic of past despots. I don't know, but this great grandpa is wondering what freedoms and institutions will be left for his heirs? It's painfully sad.
John Foltz Foltz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.