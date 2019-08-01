President Theodore Roosevelt’s acerbic daughter, Alice, said of her father, “He always wanted to be the corpse at every funeral, the bride at every wedding, and the baby at every christening.”
Roosevelt knew that family events would take place whether he was there or not. The adulation he sought didn’t cost taxpayers a penny. President Trump found a new location for his self-serving secular altar, the Lincoln Memorial, and preyed on a precious national event, usurped it, demeaned it, and ordered tanks and planes to inappropriately serve as backdrops. It cost us several million dollars spent on a frivolous, ego-driven way.
Peddling “free” tickets to Trump/Republican donors was about as partisan as it can get. That the skies opened and rains came should be a sign to evangelicals, and to all of us, that God agrees that political rallies are not legitimate intrusions into an almost holy national celebration and that Donald Trump is not the corpse, bride, or child and deserves no adoration.
Norman Sherman
Southeast side
