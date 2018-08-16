For a change, I agree with you. I do not think the Star is the "enemy of the people" but I do think you are biased. It appears to me that you write many, many more negative articles about the president than anything positive. Granted that you are a liberal paper and have been since Bill Mathews was running the show.
But, let's be a little more fair. Trump is not always right but he is also not always wrong either. We the people appreciate the fact that you have a tough job to do and personally I enjoy reading different points of view. Why not keep track of your articles to see how you stack up?
Bear Down and go Cats.
Walt Roberson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.