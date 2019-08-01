Retired with too much time on my hands. Get up in the morning and go on the computer before coffee. The Associated Press and Washing Post are trashing Trump again, happens daily. They us their words "Attack" to highlight what Trump is doing. They never use that word to highlight what others say about Trump. Scarborough is advocating violence against Trump like Waters. Everyone is a racist except the Democrats. The 2020 field of clowns are promising everything to free houses for all, free education for all, free health care for all, reparations for some, not all. No indication how they will pay for these things. The four members of SQUAT get daily coverage, not sure why. Probably not one will survive the 2020 elections. I think Trump tweets too much and could show some humility now and then and it would help him. He does tell it like it is and people leaning to the left don't like that. Baltimore is the pits and most know that.
Donald McKenney
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.