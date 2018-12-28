As expected Martha Mc Sally gets a free seat with Gov. Ducey’s appointment. Right out of the Press conference Mc Sally declares “Kyrsten and I work together all the time on bipartisan leadership
Is that how Sinema supported net neutrality while Mc sally could give a hoot about internet equality. Then most recently, McSally, as expected votes to continue supporting the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. While Sinema votes to end Saudi Support in the Yemen crisis.
So we now have a Mc Sally Vote neutralizing Kyrsten’s which essentially means AZ will no longer has a voice in , environmental, educational, infrastructure,debt, climate change, health care, Social security, debt,
Income inequality. Need I say more?
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.