In this time of crisis we need to be willing to put country ahead of party. Most senators are unwilling to do that, but not my senators. I thank Mr. McCain and Mr. Flake for standing up to Trump.
But there is more they could do. Sens. McCain and Flake could show those GOP members unwilling to put country ahead of their own interests by changing their party affiliation to independent and caucusing with Democrats. Then they could still vote for the issues they care about and impose a check on Trump that the others are unwilling to do.
Ariel Williams
Downtown
