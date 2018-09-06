The U.S. has no real policy to mitigate illegal immigration. Some politicians demonize all illegal immigrants by portraying them as drug smugglers or gang members. Demonization is not a policy but rather an appeal to those who hate. Others correctly state that the vast majority of illegal immigrants are not criminals nor likely to become so.
In truth we need a just, sane and rational policy which is beneficial to the U.S. with a work-visa program to get the people we need for both skilled and unskilled jobs and a path to citizenship for those who earn it. We need better border security with technological and other solutions and not more wall. These were proposals of Sen. McCain. If they had passed, chances are that we would not have the problems we have now.
