We have lived most of our lives in Arizona. Never understood the praise McCain received and the political support he received. I'm a conservative politically but he always acted against republican issues including his last act, voting against his promised repeal of Obamacare.
I have read much of his history. He was a poor student and an even worse pilot. Shot down twice, then captured. It seems if not boosted by grandpa and daddy his career would have ended quickly.
He ran the worst presidential campaign in history and gave election to our worst president in history, Obama!
He won't be missed by me!
Wayne Cashman
South side
