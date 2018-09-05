Hey STOP manipulating the governor.

Stop dividing the Republicans.

The seat belongs to Republican Party of Arizona, not McCain individual.

It is now the president's party.

You article is nothing other than just motivation or attempt of dividing

Republicans between Trump and anti- Trump.

However McCain was never associated with NEVER TRUMP and was never

Never Trump.

THis is politic and not a children's playing game.

Ducey must choose someone who can please both Mc Cain wing and President base.

Ihn Song

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

