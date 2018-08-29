So, it has now come to light that Sen. McCain's long time campaign manager and political adviser Rick Davis was a partner in the Davis-Manafort, as in Paul Manafort, lobbying firm that did lots of business with Ukraine and eastern Europe. Davis was a paid consultant to a pro-Russian party in Ukraine. In 2006, Davis arranged a couple social meetings between Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska and McCain.
Deripaska has been accused of being involved in Russian organized crime and shady business practices in lawsuits in the United States and Britain. There is no evidence that McCain took any actions to assist Deripaska, who was heavily into the metals industry. But the point here is this, have any readers of the Star or viewers of CNN, MSNBC, etc. heard ANYTHING about McCain's top adviser being associated with now convicted felon Paul Manafort? Why was McCain never asked to sever his relationship with Davis? Why has special prosecutor Mueller not looked into Davis' financial dealings involving the Ukraine, etc?
David Burford
Northwest side
