How much simpler these past days could have been, if my senator, John McCain, had set aside his resentment toward our president, and died with his oft-applauded heroism and civility intact. His funeral could have allowed our nation to see the vivid contrast between the two men as they appeared together in public for the last time. Our president might have learned something about how we honor our heroes who are willing to set differences aside as we strive for the greater good — had he been allowed in the room.
But McCain failed to rise above his personal, yet very public, feud with Trump, and our elected leaders transmuted his final wishes into a sentence, banning our president from attending an official ceremony on federal ground — literally, in his own backyard — to face a decorated dead man. How will those officials look the president in the eye when they see him next? And how will our teachers explain why we honored a man who died with a hostile heart, and called him a hero?
Heidi MacDonald
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.