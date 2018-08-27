As a registered Independent I often admired the Independent, honest, maverick approach of John McCain toward his job as Senator. For me, Mitt Romney said it best in his tweet: "No man this century exemplifies honor, patriotism, service, sacrifice and country first than Senator John McCain."
Johns leading critic, Donald Trump, falls woefully short on all five attributes and yet became president while Johns bid failed. There is no justice in politics but memories of John McCain will long be held in admiration while those lacking the attributes will be soon consigned to the trash heap of history.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.