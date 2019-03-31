Trump's cabinet appointment of Elaine Chao (Senator McConnel's wife) as Secretary of Transportation was

a way to compromise McConnel and to control wanted the Senate to do and McConnel would obey. When

Senator Schumer wanted to introduce a resolution similar to the House's 100% approval of making the

Muller report public, McConnel would not allow it. He would not want to jeopardize his wife's position

in the Cabinet in any way what so ever. Greed is the secret to McConnel's kissing Trump's ring.

Franklin Utech

Northwest side

