While there has been ongoing discussion and debate about the government shutdown and the Democrats and Donald Trump have taken center stage, I am surprised that there isn’t more attention given to Sen. Mitch McConnell and the way that he has gone into “hiding” during this crisis. His decision to ignore the bill that was introduced and passed by the House this session is unconscionable as the Senate had passed similar legislation prior to the Christmas Holiday.
It also shows his compliance with Donald Trump in holding the 800,000 federal employees hostage for a wall. He is sacrificing not only these Americans, but also, our democracy. Not allowing this bill to be heard and voted on by the Senate is paramount to a dictatorship of his own making. As his colleagues have requested, the Senate should vote on this bill.
When will Republicans realize that Donald Trump is a danger to our people, our democracy, and our country and Mitch McConnell is standing right behind him?
Andrea Strack
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.