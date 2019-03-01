You story says that Martha McSally was appointed to fill the seat vacated by John McCain's death. This is not true, she was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Jon Kyl, who had resigned from his post as Senator from Arizona.
Jon Kyl had earlier been appointed to that seat open due to McCain's death by Governor Ducey. He was appointed to fill the duration of McCain's tenure, but he chose to quit before that period elapsed.
The story makes it sound like McSally succeeded John McCain. John McCain would be appalled that "his" seat was occupied by a fervent Donald Trump supporter. John McCain lived to "preserve and protect the Constitution of the United States".
Not so Marth McSally.
Matthew O'Brien
Foothills
