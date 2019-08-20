After reading Tim Steller’s column today, I am inspired to write some additional thoughts regarding Martha McSally. She has stated that she was sexually abused in high school and is a survivor of sexual assault in the military. I experienced unwanted behavior from a man when I was young and consequently found the man absolutely repulsive. Our president has a history of abusing women and as a result, even though I have never met him, I find him to be repulsive. I cannot tolerate the thought of him touching me. I am unable to understand how McSally, after the abuse she has experienced (I have no reason to doubt her words) can physically snuggle up to this president for photo ops. How can she!
Mary Wellington
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.