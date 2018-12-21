In announcing his pick of Martha McSally to fill McCain’s seat in the Senate, Gov. Ducey referred to "...putting the people we represent above all else.”
Was appointing to the Senate someone who had already been rejected by the voters in both the state as a whole and by her own Congressional district putting the people above all else? As a Congresswoman, McSally consistently refused to meet with her constituents. She was, however, always available to meet with the corporate lobbyists who funded her campaigns or to appear before a friendly venue such as the Chamber of Commerce. It's clear who Martha McSally put above all else—and it certainly wasn’t her constituents.
Roger Voelker
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.