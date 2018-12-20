Re: the Dec. 19 column "McSally best pick possible, especially for Southern Ariz."
I normally enjoy Tim Steller's columns, but his piece on McSally's appointment suggests he may be suffering from a case of short-term memory loss. Did he forget McSally held virtually no town halls — especially in the less conservative areas of her district — and didn't care one bit about her constituents' needs or input? Did he forget she abandoned her "tough" stance on President Trump's terrible behavior after the "Access Hollywood" tape and became a rubber stamp for his insane policies — especially at the border?
I agree that it'd be great to have someone from Southern Arizona in that seat, but it'd be far better to have someone more in line with McCain's thinking than Trump's. McSally's appointment is not only spitting in the eyes of the majority of Arizona voters — who just last month rejected her horrible, negative, false, nasty campaign — but I feel it's also spitting on John McCain's memory.
JoAnn Hinchliffe
Southeast side
