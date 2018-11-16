Plain and simple Martha McSally ran a terrible campaign.We are all grateful for her service bombing the Taliban back in 2001 while Kyrsten Sinema was allegedly wearing a pink tutu.
But why didn't she concentrate on real issues like her record in the House working to save the a A10 for example? I am sure there were other issues she worked hard on to get legislation passed.
She could have looked straight into the camera and declared she would never vote to deny coverage of pre-existing conditions.
If her campaign had the tape of Sinema grimacing about 'running for office in (ugh) Arizona then they should have run this tv ad much sooner.
I sincerely hope that Sinema,a will prove capable of working across the aisle to solve the serious issues facing our country
Gorham Cowl
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.