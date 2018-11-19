I am a constituent of Martha McSally’s district. I have contacted Gov. Ducey to request that she not be appointed to John McCain’s former senate seat. As my representative, McSally completely ignored the requests, protests, and communications from those in her district.
Our district is pretty evenly balanced between Democrats and Republicans. She did not carry her own district in the midterms. That alone indicates that Arizona citizens do not have positive regards for her performance as a representative. I believe she would not represent Arizonans any better as a senator. McSally has gone full Trumpster and, as a registered Independent, she does not represent me. Surely there is a moderate Republican Gov. Ducey can appoint who would better represent the state.
Joyce Goeller
Downtown
