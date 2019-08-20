I received an e-mail from Senator McSally in which she disparaged President Obama and his judicial picks. At the same time, she praised Trump for making many more and better judiciary selections. She concluded that she would vote for any and all future Trump choices for federal judges. I believe, for the sake of the country, that, since Trump's Executive Department choices have proved to be ill-advised, McSally should give deeper thought to the judicial choices before she blindly follows our president.
Berle Clemensen
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.