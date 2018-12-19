Re: the Dec. 18 letter to the editor "McSally had her shot, was rejected."
To the letter writer unhappy with Martha McSally being appointed by Gov. Ducey to replace Jon Kyl in the U.S. Senate, here is a rebuttal. The night of the election, Rep. McSally had the most votes and looked to be the victor. However, during the following week, counting early, mailed, and found ballots ended up giving 55,900 more votes to Kyrsten Sinema. Fortunately, now my voice, as well as 1,135,200 other Arizonans, will not be rejected and will also be heard in Washington D.C.
Warren Wright
Northwest side
