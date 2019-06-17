What's up with McSally? Aside from claiming she was sexually assaulted and aside from sounding off on the minor spat about the USS McCain she has been reticent. One must speculate that she's torn between her historic effusive support of Trump and his AZ boytoy Ducey vs her chances for actually earning her senate office on merit.
Nothing new here. Her history puts personal politics far above the good of her constituency, though I'm not sure she understands the notion of that word? But the $$$ are tied to her continued subservience to Trump and GOP rather than the people of AZ.
Her inability to resolve this conundrum is indicative of her questionable character and her unsuitability for public office (well maybe dogcatcher?)
What's a (talentless) girl to do?
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.