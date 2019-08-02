Full disclosure, I am a registered democrat and not a fan of our Senator Martha McSally. She recently backed President Trump’s nominee General John Hyten for vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. McSally dismissed the allegations made by Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser that he had sexually assaulted her. Spletstoser had the courage to come forward, give up her anonymity, and risk her position and her reputation. McSally, who spoke earlier this year of her own past experiences with sexual assault, kept them secret for decades. Even now, as she can still name the offender, she will not. McSally might have been a fighter pilot, but she is not a fighter for women’s rights.
Susan Rubin
Foothills
